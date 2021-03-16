Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2021.

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2021.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd surged 13.42% to Rs 591.9 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38926 shares in the past one month.

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd spiked 12.94% to Rs 266.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43599 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd soared 11.41% to Rs 324.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61521 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd added 8.27% to Rs 108.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33690 shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India advanced 8.07% to Rs 226.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)