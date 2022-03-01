Embassy Office Parks REIT opens Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Bengaluru

Hilton Garden Inn is part of one of South India's largest hotel and conferencing complexes coming up at Embassy Manyata Business Park.

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced the opening of the first Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Bengaluru, strategically located at Embassy Manyata Business Park ('Embassy Manyata').

This 353-key hotel is part of the upcoming Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata complex comprising 619 key dual-branded Hilton properties - Hilton Garden Inn and Hilton, and a 60,000 square feet convention centre.

The hotel has 353 guest rooms including 11 suites. It is located within close vicinity of key destinations in North and Central Bengaluru like Hebbal and other key commercial business districts; and enjoys easy accessibility from Kempegowda International Airport.

Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head of Hilton in India, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Embassy REIT to open our first Hilton Garden Inn property in Bengaluru. This hotel is amongst the largest Hilton Garden Inn hotels in Asia Pacific. As we come out of the pandemic and look forward to a brighter future for our industry, our commitment to grow our estate in India remains on track with this opening as well as the Hilton and the Convention Centre at this complex slated later this year."

Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy Office Parks REIT, said, "With the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn, we are delighted to provide another top-class amenity at Embassy Manyata; which is a perfect example of Embassy REIT's philosophy to enhance the total-business-ecosystem offering that our parks deliver. The hotel will offer ease and convenience to our park occupiers and their guests; and presents an integrated solution for many corporates as they return to office."

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.6 million square feet ('msf') portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city centre office buildings in India's best-performing office markets of Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region ('NCR').

Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT fell 0.06% to Rs 373.49 on Monday, 28 February 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)