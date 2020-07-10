Savita Oil Technologies standalone net profit declines 38.27% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Savita Oil Technologies standalone net profit declines 51.37% in the December 2019 quarter
InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 108.71% in the March 2020 quarter
InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.72% in the December 2019 quarter
Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.92% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.08% to Rs 445.20 croreNet profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 38.27% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.08% to Rs 445.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 543.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.30% to Rs 95.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 2029.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2245.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales445.20543.49 -18 2029.112245.83 -10 OPM %6.009.44 -7.668.76 - PBDT24.9857.12 -56 146.97186.24 -21 PBT19.2951.02 -62 124.75162.71 -23 NP20.6033.37 -38 95.64114.27 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU