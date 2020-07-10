Savita Oil Technologies standalone net profit declines 38.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.08% to Rs 445.20 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 38.27% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.08% to Rs 445.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 543.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.30% to Rs 95.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 2029.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2245.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

