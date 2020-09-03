JUST IN
Page Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 39.55 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.89% to Rs 284.80 crore

Net loss of Page Industries reported to Rs 39.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 110.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.89% to Rs 284.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 834.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales284.80834.96 -66 OPM %-12.1822.35 -PBDT-36.32183.85 PL PBT-52.37169.87 PL NP-39.55110.67 PL

