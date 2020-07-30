Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 64.35% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.71% to Rs 92.92 croreNet profit of Empire Industries declined 64.35% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.71% to Rs 92.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 128.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales92.92128.54 -28 OPM %15.0612.16 -PBDT7.5112.13 -38 PBT3.119.48 -67 NP2.316.48 -64
