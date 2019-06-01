JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 166.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.02% to Rs 642.52 croreNet Loss of JBF Industries reported to Rs 166.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 79.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.02% to Rs 642.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 931.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 758.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 122.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.51% to Rs 2958.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3501.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales642.52931.49 -31 2958.273501.47 -16 OPM %-4.07-2.88 -2.703.23 - PBDT-87.07-88.99 2 -152.57-67.26 -127 PBT-111.03-112.64 1 -252.03-162.11 -55 NP-166.72-79.03 -111 -758.09-122.78 -517
