Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 86.08 points or 1.11% at 7685.34 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.54%), Castrol India Ltd (down 1.65%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.6%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 0.96%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.21%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.21%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.19%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (up 11.71%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 11.01%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 5.02%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 647.03 or 1.07% at 59576.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 185.25 points or 1.03% at 17740.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.09 points or 0.02% at 29896.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.97 points or 0.26% at 8899.62.

On BSE,1807 shares were trading in green, 1517 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

