Voltas Ltd Slips 0.81%

Voltas Ltd has added 8.47% over last one month compared to 2.11% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.16% rise in the SENSEX

Voltas Ltd fell 0.81% today to trade at Rs 1292.65. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.01% to quote at 42860.87. The index is up 2.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 0.3% and Titan Company Ltd lost 0.26% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 34.26 % over last one year compared to the 21.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has added 8.47% over last one month compared to 2.11% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7493 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 58021 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1356.9 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 918 on 19 Apr 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)