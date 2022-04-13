Anand Rathi Wealth hits record high after Q4 profit jumps 257% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth jumped 7.09% to Rs 655.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 256.66% to Rs 35 crore on 49% increase in total income to Rs 115 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax climbed 169.60% year-on-year to Rs 44.08 crore while EBITDA surged 216% year-on-year to Rs 46 crore in Q4 March 2022.

Asset Under Management (AUM) jumped 23% to Rs 32,906 crore during the period under review.

Anand Rathi Wealth's net profit surged 184.08% to Rs 126.73 crore on 52.42% increase in total income to Rs 425.63 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021. EBITDA surged 155% year-on-year to Rs 177 crore in FY22.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the year ended March 2022.

Rakesh Rawal, chief executive officer said: "Our growth in AUM to Rs 32,906 Crores, (23% over last year) has helped us deliver strong growth in topline and much higher margins. We believe our long-term commitment to offering the most efficient wealth management solutions to our clientele, coupled with a dedicated team of Relationship Managers will enable us to achieve strong growth in years ahead."

Feroze Azeez, deputy chief executive officer said: "The macro tailwinds in this business are huge and we want to build a business that is highly differentiated and sustainable. We are happy to have more than 7,000 satisfied client families out of which 57% are with us for more than 3 years. With a well trained and committed team of Relationship Managers, we are expecting significant growth in the current year. With growing awareness of a need of dedicated wealth management advisor and broad-based recovery in the economy, we expect an increased inflow of funds and consistent growth in our AUM in the coming quarters."

Anand Rathi Wealth is one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India. In addition to Private Wealth Vertical (PWM), the company has two new age technology led business verticals i.e. Digital Wealth (DWM) and Omni Financial Advisors (OFA). DWM business is a fin-tech extension of the Company's proposition for the mass affluent segment with wealth solution delivered through a combination of human interface empowered with technology and the OFA business is a strategic extension for capturing wealth management landscape to service retail clients through independent financial advisors by using a technology platform.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 711.95 in initial deals today.

