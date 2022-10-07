JUST IN
Sensex slips 247 pts, Nifty below 17,300 level, European shares decline
Business Standard

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 213.69 points or 1.14% at 18606.91 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 4.5%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.23%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.17%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.51%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.51%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.46%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.38%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.34%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 158.58 or 0.27% at 58063.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.75 points or 0.32% at 17277.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.4 points or 0.02% at 29091.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.99 points or 0.57% at 8945.84.

On BSE,1624 shares were trading in green, 1717 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 14:00 IST

