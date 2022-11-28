Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 121.9 points or 1.38% at 8949.31 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.27%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.6%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 3.33%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.88%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.66%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.39%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.86%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.84%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.79%).

On the other hand, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 1.74%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.51%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.21%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 117.09 or 0.19% at 62410.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.55 points or 0.14% at 18538.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 179.97 points or 0.62% at 29381.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.48 points or 0.59% at 9096.16.

On BSE,2045 shares were trading in green, 947 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

