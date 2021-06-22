V S T Tillers reports Q4 PAT at Rs 13 cr

-
-
V S T Tillers and Tractors' net profit stood at Rs 12.93 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales surged 62.6% to Rs 194.74 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 119.80 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax profit was at Rs 17.50 crore in Q4 FY21 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 5.59 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were declared post market hours yesterday, 21 June 2021.
During the financial year, V S T Tillers and Tractors' standalone net profit soared 404.27% to Rs 90.77 crore on 40.56% fall in net sales to Rs 764.24 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the FY 2020-21.
Meanwhile, the company intimated that it has entered into a product development agreement with Zetor Tractors a.s., Czech Republic for the development of tractors with horsepower of greater than 36 HP.
V S T Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.
Shares of V S T Tillers and Tractors slipped 0.71% to Rs 2,145.95 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 2,130.65 to Rs 2,200 so far.
