Engineers India gains after Q4 PAT rises 35% to Rs 120 cr

Engineers India rose 4.50% to Rs 77.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 34.6% to Rs 119.69 crore on 39.8% increase in net sales to Rs 864.38 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 March 2020 stood at Rs 172.24 crore, up by 19.8% from Rs 143.75 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense jumped 35.2% to Rs 56.71 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 41.95 crore incurred in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue of the consultancy & engineering projects segment stood to Rs 412.22 crore (up 15.2% YoY) and revenue of turnkey projects segment stood at Rs 452.15 crore (up 73.7% YoY) during the quarter.
Engineers India (EIL) provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management services primarily for oil and gas and petrochemical industries. The Government of India owned 51.50% stake in EIL (as on 31 March 2020).
