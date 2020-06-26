JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Sar Auto Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Metal shares gain

Capital Market 

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 95.86 points or 1.3% at 7442.08 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.2%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.29%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.29%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.46%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.07%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.93%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.72%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.53%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.15%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 309.11 or 0.89% at 35151.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.6 points or 0.79% at 10370.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.64 points or 0.89% at 12717.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.05 points or 0.78% at 4417.06.

On BSE,1475 shares were trading in green, 421 were trading in red and 68 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU