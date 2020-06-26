Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 95.86 points or 1.3% at 7442.08 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.2%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.29%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.29%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.46%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.07%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.93%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.72%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.53%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.15%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 309.11 or 0.89% at 35151.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.6 points or 0.79% at 10370.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.64 points or 0.89% at 12717.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.05 points or 0.78% at 4417.06.

On BSE,1475 shares were trading in green, 421 were trading in red and 68 were unchanged.

