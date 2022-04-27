Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd and Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 April 2022.

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 84.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3815 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 28.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4049 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 227.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6383 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 33.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7982 shares in the past one month.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd exploded 9.98% to Rs 229.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

