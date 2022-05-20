Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Equitas Holdings Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd and GE T&D India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2022.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd crashed 11.55% to Rs 52.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Equitas Holdings Ltd tumbled 6.13% to Rs 108.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65349 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd lost 6.11% to Rs 132.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd shed 5.31% to Rs 113.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19558 shares in the past one month.

GE T&D India Ltd plummeted 5.24% to Rs 99.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11504 shares in the past one month.

