Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd, AksharChem (India) Ltd and Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2022.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd lost 11.63% to Rs 5.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89625 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd tumbled 8.50% to Rs 36.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3984 shares in the past one month.

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd crashed 6.79% to Rs 274.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5717 shares in the past one month.

AksharChem (India) Ltd dropped 6.34% to Rs 303.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1128 shares in the past one month.

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 12.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51849 shares in the past one month.

