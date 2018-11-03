Ashima reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.24 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 31.68% to Rs 65.34 croreNet loss of Ashima reported to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 58.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 31.68% to Rs 65.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 49.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales65.3449.62 32 OPM %-6.63-9.17 -PBDT-4.82-5.64 15 PBT-5.77-6.58 12 NP-2.2458.13 PL
