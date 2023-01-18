ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.36% to Rs 417.84 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 1.08% to Rs 101.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 417.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales417.84328.07 27 OPM %32.8437.10 -PBDT136.44125.86 8 PBT106.54108.98 -2 NP101.86100.77 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU