ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 1.08% to Rs 101.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 417.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

