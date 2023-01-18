JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 3792.05 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 11.02% to Rs 352.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 317.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 3792.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3311.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3792.053311.88 14 OPM %11.9812.34 -PBDT465.26420.94 11 PBT465.26420.94 11 NP352.53317.53 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU