ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 3792.05 croreNet profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 11.02% to Rs 352.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 317.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 3792.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3311.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3792.053311.88 14 OPM %11.9812.34 -PBDT465.26420.94 11 PBT465.26420.94 11 NP352.53317.53 11
