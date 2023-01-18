ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 3792.05 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 11.02% to Rs 352.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 317.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 3792.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3311.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

