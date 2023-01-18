Confidence Finance & Trading standalone net profit declines 24.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.69% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of Confidence Finance & Trading declined 24.24% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.69% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.612.539.7014.230.350.360.340.330.250.33

