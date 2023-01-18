Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 73.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.56% to Rs 790.23 crore

Net profit of Tata Metaliks declined 73.41% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 790.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 689.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.790.23689.804.909.8330.9265.3012.2550.299.4835.65

