Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 73.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.56% to Rs 790.23 crore

Net profit of Tata Metaliks declined 73.41% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 790.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 689.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales790.23689.80 15 OPM %4.909.83 -PBDT30.9265.30 -53 PBT12.2550.29 -76 NP9.4835.65 -73

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:36 IST

