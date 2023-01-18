Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 73.41% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Metaliks inaugurates DI pipe plant expansion project in Kharagpur
Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 73.84% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Metaliks Q2 PAT falls nearly 74% YoY to Rs 14 crore
Tata Steel gains after board approves merging 7 group metal cos
Tata Steel, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla in focus
-
Sales rise 14.56% to Rs 790.23 croreNet profit of Tata Metaliks declined 73.41% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 790.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 689.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales790.23689.80 15 OPM %4.909.83 -PBDT30.9265.30 -53 PBT12.2550.29 -76 NP9.4835.65 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU