Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 37.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 331.62 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 37.80% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 331.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 292.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

