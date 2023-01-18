Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 37.80% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 331.62 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 37.80% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 331.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 292.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales331.62292.66 13 OPM %6.6412.00 -PBDT22.6733.62 -33 PBT15.4625.27 -39 NP11.8519.05 -38

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:36 IST

