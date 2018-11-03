JUST IN
ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit declines 9.01% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 237.07 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 9.01% to Rs 83.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 92.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 237.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 203.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales237.07203.87 16 OPM %40.9546.80 -PBDT97.07102.33 -5 PBT89.9997.83 -8 NP83.9892.30 -9

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 17:24 IST

