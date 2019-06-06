Eros International Media Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
UFO Moviez India Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd and Chromatic India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 June 2019.
Eros International Media Ltd lost 19.97% to Rs 53.1 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.
UFO Moviez India Ltd tumbled 15.65% to Rs 246. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14065 shares in the past one month.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd crashed 13.94% to Rs 166.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14231 shares in the past one month.
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd fell 12.55% to Rs 11.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Chromatic India Ltd slipped 9.41% to Rs 0.77. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19872 shares in the past one month.
