UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit rises 29.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 190.96 croreNet profit of UFO Moviez India rose 29.70% to Rs 33.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 190.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.85% to Rs 66.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 611.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 594.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales190.96161.00 19 611.86594.03 3 OPM %32.7735.15 -26.6928.62 - PBDT65.7759.94 10 173.07178.21 -3 PBT47.9640.99 17 99.4998.38 1 NP33.5425.86 30 66.5462.86 6
