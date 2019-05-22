UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit rises 29.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 190.96 crore

Net profit of rose 29.70% to Rs 33.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 190.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.85% to Rs 66.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 611.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 594.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

190.96161.00611.86594.0332.7735.1526.6928.6265.7759.94173.07178.2147.9640.9999.4998.3833.5425.8666.5462.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)