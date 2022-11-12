Esab India standalone net profit rises 34.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 276.51 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 34.87% to Rs 31.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 276.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 221.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.276.51221.2115.8914.5545.7834.7442.9331.9331.9123.66

