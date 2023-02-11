Esab India standalone net profit rises 91.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 267.39 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 91.41% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 267.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 226.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.267.39226.5818.1112.0151.5028.6548.5725.8136.3118.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)