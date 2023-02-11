Esab India standalone net profit rises 91.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 267.39 croreNet profit of Esab India rose 91.41% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 267.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 226.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales267.39226.58 18 OPM %18.1112.01 -PBDT51.5028.65 80 PBT48.5725.81 88 NP36.3118.97 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU