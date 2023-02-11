Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 65.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 29.87% to Rs 339.78 croreNet profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 65.30% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.87% to Rs 339.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 261.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales339.78261.64 30 OPM %6.666.10 -PBDT24.5515.88 55 PBT22.8514.08 62 NP15.349.28 65
