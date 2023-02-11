JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Archean Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 100.49% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 65.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.87% to Rs 339.78 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 65.30% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.87% to Rs 339.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 261.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales339.78261.64 30 OPM %6.666.10 -PBDT24.5515.88 55 PBT22.8514.08 62 NP15.349.28 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU