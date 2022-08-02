Escorts Kubota Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, EPL Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 August 2022.
Escorts Kubota Ltd crashed 5.13% to Rs 1634 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18254 shares in the past one month.
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd lost 4.07% to Rs 515. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5061 shares in the past one month.
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd tumbled 3.98% to Rs 802.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12147 shares in the past one month.
EPL Ltd shed 3.81% to Rs 171.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13085 shares in the past one month.
IIFL Finance Ltd dropped 3.76% to Rs 337.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34529 shares in the past one month.
