Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 55.54 points or 1.54% at 3549.83 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.14%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.1%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.13%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.94%),DLF Ltd (down 1.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.4%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.08%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.83%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.55%), moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.84 or 0.2% at 58000.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.3 points or 0.31% at 17286.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 70.83 points or 0.26% at 27526.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.7 points or 0.31% at 8612.04.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)