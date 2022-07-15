Escorts Kubota Ltd spurts 1.25%, gains for third straight session

Escorts Kubota Ltd is quoting at Rs 1638.1, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.29% gain in NIFTY and a 17.52% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Escorts Kubota Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1638.1, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 15968.8. The Sensex is at 53504.88, up 0.17%. Escorts Kubota Ltd has added around 5.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Escorts Kubota Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12115.3, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1642.05, up 1.36% on the day. Escorts Kubota Ltd is up 37.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.29% gain in NIFTY and a 17.52% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)