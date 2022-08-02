Volumes soar at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd counter

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd recorded volume of 71.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares

Indigo Paints Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 August 2022.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd recorded volume of 71.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.60% to Rs.507.50. Volumes stood at 7.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 4.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18648 shares. The stock increased 6.73% to Rs.1,502.45. Volumes stood at 26698 shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd saw volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39922 shares. The stock increased 9.23% to Rs.2,400.50. Volumes stood at 2.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Nazara Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 104.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.73% to Rs.717.05. Volumes stood at 57.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37727 shares. The stock rose 7.59% to Rs.1,979.95. Volumes stood at 64007 shares in the last session.

