Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Winpro Industries Ltd, Kenvi Jewels Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and Steel Exchange India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 August 2022.

Winpro Industries Ltd, Kenvi Jewels Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and Steel Exchange India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 August 2022.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd lost 6.73% to Rs 522.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 952 shares in the past one month.

Winpro Industries Ltd tumbled 6.60% to Rs 5.94. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79045 shares in the past one month.

Kenvi Jewels Ltd crashed 5.61% to Rs 37.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14440 shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd corrected 5.59% to Rs 51.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Steel Exchange India Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)