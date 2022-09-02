EIH Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Valiant Organics Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2022.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Valiant Organics Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2022.

EIH Ltd surged 13.57% to Rs 181.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23179 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd soared 10.67% to Rs 141.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd spiked 10.21% to Rs 22.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 448.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 132.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Valiant Organics Ltd exploded 10.07% to Rs 665.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12858 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd added 9.02% to Rs 288.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73963 shares in the past one month.

