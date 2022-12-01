Escorts Kubota tractors sales up 11.9% in November

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Segment in November 2022 sold 7,960 tractors, registering a growth of 11.9% as against 7,116 tractors sold in November 2021.

Domestic tractor sales in November 2022 were at 7,359 tractors registering a growth of 13.4% as against 6,492 tractors sold in November 2021.

Post festive season, demand continues to be normal. While rural sentiments continue to remain favorable owing to improved Rabi sowing assisted by good monsoon this year and better water level in reservoirs, softening in commodity prices is not happening at desired pace leaving input costs to be higher than anticipated.

Export tractor sales in November 2022 was at 601 tractors as against 624 tractors sold in November 2021.

