Bajaj Auto records 19% decline in November sales volumes

Bajaj Auto reported sales of 3,06,552 units in month of November 2022 compared to 3,79,276 units in November 2021, recording decline of 19%.
Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 1,52,716 units (lower by 4%) and exports of 1,53,836 units (lower by 30%).
The company recorded 9% growth in sales of commercial vehicles at 44,432 units while 2-wheeler sales declined 23% at 2,62,120 units.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU