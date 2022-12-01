JUST IN
Business Standard

Bajaj Auto records 19% decline in November sales volumes

Capital Market 

Bajaj Auto reported sales of 3,06,552 units in month of November 2022 compared to 3,79,276 units in November 2021, recording decline of 19%.

Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 1,52,716 units (lower by 4%) and exports of 1,53,836 units (lower by 30%).

The company recorded 9% growth in sales of commercial vehicles at 44,432 units while 2-wheeler sales declined 23% at 2,62,120 units.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 09:16 IST

