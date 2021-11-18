Rajesh Exports secures a deal worth Rs 782 cr from Germany

Rajesh Exports bagged a prestigious order worth Rs 782 crore of designer range of jewellery from Germany, expected to be completed by March 2022.

Rajesh Exports will be executing the order from its own manufacturing facility. This facility has a processing capacity of 250 tons of jewellery and gold products per annum. The company had introduced new designs in the international markets which constitute a new range of jewellery. The company expects further significant orders for this range of jewellery from the international markets.

Rajesh Exports' consolidated net profit soared 68.45% to Rs 291.43 crore on a 59.62% surge in revenues to Rs 41,245.12 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Rajesh Exports shed 3.45% to Rs 717.55 on BSE. Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale market and jewellery showrooms across India.

