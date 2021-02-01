Escorts records 49% growth in January tractor sales

Achieves its highest ever January sales of 9,021 tractorsEscorts Agri Machinery Segment in January 2021 sold 9,021 tractors, the company's highest ever January sales and registering a growth of 48.8% against 6,063 tractors sold in January 2020.
Domestic tractor sales in January 2021 stood at 8,510 tractors registering a growth of 45.6% against 5,845 tractors in January 2020. The tractor market continues to be strong on back of positive macro-economic factors and strong rural cash flows. The supply side situation is normalizing and is no longer expected to be a bottleneck to meet demand. However rising inflation continues to be a worry.
Export tractor sales in January 2021 stood at 511 tractors against 218 tractors sold in January 2020, registering a growth of 134.4%.
