Geojit Financial Services allots 74,355 equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Board of Geojit Financial Services approves grant of 17,530 options under ESOS
Geojit Financial Services announces appointment of nominee director
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 11,955 equity shares
Geojit Financial Services standalone net profit rises 192.52% in the September 2020 quarter
Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 249.30% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Under ESOSGeojit Financial Services has allotted 74,355 equity shares of the face value of Re.1 each to employees of the Company and the subsidiaries at Its meeting held today upon exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Scheme 2016 and Employees Stock Option Scheme 2017 (Tranche 11)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU