Essel Propack Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Laurus Labs Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2020.

Essel Propack Ltd soared 14.91% to Rs 235.9 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14022 shares in the past one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd surged 12.14% to Rs 886.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92039 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 11.22% to Rs 2710.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20008 shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained 7.29% to Rs 1872. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8935 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd exploded 6.05% to Rs 278.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80798 shares in the past one month.

