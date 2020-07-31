Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 346.22 points or 1.9% at 18522.88 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Majesco Ltd (up 5%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 3.83%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.4%),Aptech Ltd (up 2.34%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 2.12%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 2.06%), Infosys Ltd (up 2.03%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 1.79%), and Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 1.77%).

On the other hand, Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 4.56%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.55%), and AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 2.16%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 83.02 or 0.22% at 37819.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.2 points or 0.33% at 11138.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.07 points or 0.67% at 13002.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.71 points or 0.51% at 4498.49.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 781 were trading in red and 68 were unchanged.

