Angel One update on business performance in December 2022

Angel One increased its client base to 12.51 million in month of December 2022 (2.6% MoM growth; 60.7% YoY growth).

Other key business parameters for the month of December 2022:

Gross client acquisition - 0.33 million (2.2% MoM growth; -29% YoY growth)

Avg client funding book - Rs 13.75 billion (6.5% MoM growth; -9.0% YoY growth)

No. of orders - 86.23 million (21.8% MoM growth ; 33.5% YoY growth)

Overall average daily turnover - Rs 16,399 billion (26.4% MoM growth ; 133.3% YoY growth)

Average daily turnover in F&O segment - Rs 16,065 billion (27.5% MoM growth ; 133.9% YoY growth)

Average daily turnover in cash segment - Rs 35 billion (-5.1% MoM growth ; -16.4% YoY growth)

Average daily turnover in commodity segment - Rs 176 billion (-7% MoM growth ; 216.4% YoY growth)

Retail turnover market share(%): Overall Equity - 21.8% F&O - 21.8% Cash - 12.7% Commodity - 52.7%

