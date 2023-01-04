Godrej Properties receives ratings action from ICRA

-
Godrej Properties has received credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Long term/ short term fund based/ non-fund based (Rs 4500 crore) - ICRA AA+; Stable / ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)
Non convertible debenture programme (Rs 1000 crore) - ICRA AA+; Stable (reaffirmed)
Commercial paper (Rs 1750 crore) - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed / assigned the rating for the enhanced limit of Rs 1750 crore from Rs 1500 crore)
