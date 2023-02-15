Eureka Forbes reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.88 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13951.04% to Rs 473.52 croreNet profit of Eureka Forbes reported to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13951.04% to Rs 473.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales473.523.37 13951 OPM %8.16-49.26 -PBDT38.76-1.70 LP PBT25.12-1.71 LP NP6.88-1.82 LP
