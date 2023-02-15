Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 11.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 300.85 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 11.55% to Rs 23.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 300.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 295.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.300.85295.128.7615.8436.6145.7931.9241.0823.5226.59

