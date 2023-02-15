JUST IN
Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 11.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 300.85 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 11.55% to Rs 23.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 300.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 295.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales300.85295.12 2 OPM %8.7615.84 -PBDT36.6145.79 -20 PBT31.9241.08 -22 NP23.5226.59 -12

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

