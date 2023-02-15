Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.78% to Rs 1.30 croreNet Loss of Onelife Capital Advisors reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.78% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.300.93 40 OPM %-56.15-65.59 -PBDT-0.72-0.08 -800 PBT-0.74-0.15 -393 NP-0.79-0.17 -365
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
