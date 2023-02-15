JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.61% to Rs 25.72 crore

Net profit of GSS Infotech rose 32.73% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.7227.54 -7 OPM %19.7512.45 -PBDT4.813.45 39 PBT4.743.39 40 NP4.383.30 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU