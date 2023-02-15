GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.61% to Rs 25.72 crore

Net profit of GSS Infotech rose 32.73% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.7227.5419.7512.454.813.454.743.394.383.30

