Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 154.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 135.12 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions rose 154.31% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 135.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales135.12105.84 28 OPM %23.2816.19 -PBDT42.8117.45 145 PBT38.8715.28 154 NP28.9411.38 154
