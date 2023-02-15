JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 154.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 135.12 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 154.31% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 135.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales135.12105.84 28 OPM %23.2816.19 -PBDT42.8117.45 145 PBT38.8715.28 154 NP28.9411.38 154

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU