Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 154.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 135.12 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 154.31% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 135.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.135.12105.8423.2816.1942.8117.4538.8715.2828.9411.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)