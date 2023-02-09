Eureka Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Eureka Industries standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the September 2022 quarter
3i Infotech bags order from Eureka Forbes
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Sanblue Corporation standalone net profit rises 86.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Eureka Forbes reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 3.12 croreNet profit of Eureka Industries reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.120 0 OPM %9.620 -PBDT0.300 0 PBT0.300 0 NP0.220 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU